Plan in works to make James Island intersection safer after crash into house

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island town leaders are asking the state for help to make a dangerous curve and Intersection safer.
They want the State Department of Transportation to install a flashing light at a curve near the intersection of Fort Johnson Road and Lighthouse Boulevard.
Folks in nearby neighborhoods say speeding around the curve has been an ongoing problem.
Brandon Lewter has seen the problem first hand. Last month, a suspected drunk driver crashed into his home.
“It’s definitely still on our minds. We’re still dealing with trying to get the house fixed,” Lewter said.
James Island Town Councilman Troy Mullinax says in the last five years there have been six accidents near the intersection. Mullinax says one of those wrecks was fatal.
He says the town decided to take action after the car crashed into Lewter’s home.
“This is the last straw because those people could have been killed in the middle of the night, having a car going through their house like that,” Mullinax said.
Lewter wishes something had been done before his house was hit.
“It could have been dangerous long before this happened,” Lewter said.
Mullinax says the town also wants DOT to Install a radar detection sign near the intersection that will let drivers know how fast they are going and hopefully remind them to slow down.
Mullinax says these are temporary measures and that a long-term traffic calming solution is being sought.
Mayor Bill Woolsey says he expects Town council to approve making the request to DOT at the council meeting on Thursday night.
