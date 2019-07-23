Police increase presence at City Market after incidents involving illegal Palmetto rose sellers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have decided to increase their presence at the City Market a day after illegal Palmetto rose sellers got into a verbal argument with a man at the market who reportedly threatened to “get his gun.”
“We have more officers out in the area of the market, in terms of a presence," Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. "There’s been an increased number of complaints, assaults, shoplifting, some other things that have occurred down in the area of the market, which is something we are very concerned about and something we want to make sure we address appropriately.”
According to an incident report, on Monday, market visitors appeared afraid to exit at that end of the market because of the heated nature of the argument.
Police were not able to find out who the man was, but this kind of incident is not new to police, and the chief said that the increased police presence is just the beginning.
"They’ve assaulted tourists, members of the business community, and other citizens and we’re not going to tolerate that,' Reynolds said. "It’s not okay, and it’s something I have heard loud and clear from our business community and we’re going to continue to work on this until we get it right.”
Reynolds did add that the crime has nothing to do with those in the Palmetto Artisan Program. That program consists of training that teaches kids things they need to know to sell the roses legally.
“The kids that are causing these problems are not a part of this program," he said. “In fact, they have scared away the kids that are part of this program.”
On Wednesday, Charleston Police are set to meet with different businesses and the city to discuss possible ways forward, but until then, an increased police presence at the market can be expected.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.