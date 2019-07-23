Town of Summerville asking for input on future infrastructure

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday, residents of Summerville will have the opportunity to have their voices heard when it comes to the next 15 years for the town, which is hosting a visioning workshop to help create a new comprehensive plan.
The last comprehensive plan included the completion of Rollins Edwards community center, Hutchinson Square renovations and purchasing property on the Ashley River.
However, council members are expecting people to come out tonight and ask questions about growth. As the town acquires more land and developments it’s inevitable that the folks who live here will have concerns about one thing.
“People are going to come out and say traffic," Councilman Bob Jackson said. "And we have to plan for that. It’s not just building roads. Building roads is a double edged sword. Because yes it relieves traffic but it only does it for about a year and a half two years. And then it creates more development. And that’s where we really need the input. Dp you want the roads or do you want the development?”
The drop in style meeting will be held at the Rollins Edwards Community Center from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m
