Two people of interest sought in shooting outside Orangeburg Co. convenience store

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies are searching for two people of interest in connection to a shooting that happened at a convenience store parking lot in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on July 16 around 8:45 p.m. on Chestunt Street.
According to a report, there were at least two people at a convenience store parking lot firing multiple rounds from handguns.
On Monday, investigators released pictures of two individuals sought in the incident.
“We have developed information that led us to these two individuals,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This happened in an area with both heavy foot and vehicle traffic making for a dangerous situation. The sheriff said that no one was injured at the Bojangles/Shell business was due to “by pure luck or a miracle.”
If anyone has any information on the two subjects, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
