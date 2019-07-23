U.S. Marshals looking for Florida armed robbery suspect who has ties to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Marshals Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Florida armed robbery suspect who has ties to the Lowcountry.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Kenny Lamont Eleazer who is accused of robbing a Jacksonville area hardware store at gunpoint on Sept. 22. 2018.
According to the U.S. Marshals Office, Eleazer has ties to the Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina areas as well as Orlando and West Palm Beach.
Investigators describe Eleazer as a black male, 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or go to www.5541111.com and click submit a tip.
