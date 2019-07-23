Warrants: Former S.C. deputy body slammed wife, punched her in the mouth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A former South Carolina deputy is behind bars in the Georgetown County Detention Center, accused in a series of assaults on his wife.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 37-year-old Donald Douglas Ross Jr., a former Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy with multiple counts of domestic violence.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office requested a SLED investigation into Ross.
Warrants show the suspected abuse dates back to February 2011 and that it took place in Spartanburg and Georgetown counties.
One warrant states that in February 2011, while Ross’ wife was pregnant, he picked up his wife and forcefully slammed her body to the floor.
Then in July 2016, a warrant shows that Ross body slammed her once again, causing her lose her breath momentarily. According to the warrant, their child was in the room when it occurred.
Arrest warrants also state that in October 2018, he punched her in the mouth and caused her lip to bleed.
Ross was arrested and charged Friday in Greenville County for the suspected assaults that took place there.
He was arrested Monday for the alleged assault that took place in Georgetown County.
As of 8:15 p.m. Monday, Ross is in the Georgetown County Detention Center.
