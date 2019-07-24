Boeing posts loss of nearly $3 billion in Q2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/WCSC) - Boeing is reporting a second quarter loss of $2.94 billion a week after saying problems with its advanced 737 Max jet will set the company back at least $5 billion.
On a per share basis, the Chicago plane maker reported a loss Wednesday of $5.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.92 per share. Wall Street had been expecting a loss of $1.85, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Boeing is also facing a number of lawsuits from union workers at its plant in North Charleston and families of those killed in the 737 Max crashes. The Seattle Times reported in June that the 787 Dreamliner built in North Charleston is also now part of a Department of Justice probe.
Revenue reached $15.75 billion in the second quarter, well short of the $17.98 billion industry analysts had expected.
Shares of Boeing Co. edged slightly lower before the opening bell.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.