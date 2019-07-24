Charleston Southern picked to finish 3rd in Big South

The Bucs are coming off back-to-back seasons that were uncharacteristic of the program as CSU struggled to continue the success of the 2015 and 2016 years. CSU advanced to the FCS Playoffs in each of those two seasons, including the program's first berth in the Quarterfinal round in 2015. CSU's national-ranking streak was also snapped in 2017 after 35 weeks sitting in the Top-25 polls.