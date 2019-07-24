Concern grows over possible Gadsden Creek development in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and state leaders will meet Wednesday to learn more about the future for Gadsden Creek as concern grows over its development.
The tidal wetland runs from Hagood Avenue to the Ashley River in downtown Charleston near Brittlebank Park and the Ashley River Bridge.
A proposed development plan wants to fill 3.835 acres in to build housing, research facilities, commercial areas and parking, according to a public notice from the US Army Corps of Engineers.
A local group, Friends of Gadsden Creek, is calling to save these wetlands for concerns surrounding potential negative impacts to the environment and community.
Now, state representative Wendell Gilliard wants to address those concerns and give the public answers during the meeting
“There’s nothing wrong with slowing things down. There’s nothing wrong with saying, lets go back to the table and lets talk about this,” Gilliard said. “Because I believe that every time we are elected in office, we should be about we the people, not I the developer.”
Project and city leaders believe the development will advance the economy and improve the quality of life in the city’s neighborhoods.
“I am not against change but support smart growth that would not exclude, but equally include all, whether they are wealthy, middle class, or struggling,” Gilliard said. “All of our citizens in those surrounding neighborhoods including Gadsden Green deserve a quality of life while of course protecting our vital natural resources.”
To counter the impacts along Hagood Avenue, the developer has proposed restoration of 20 acres of previously impacted wetlands in the Kings Grant area and construction of a tidal pond.
The project would allow for the construction of housing, commercial areas, medical offices, and research facilities to serve and enhance existing functions of the Medical University of South Carolina, the public notice said.
In a statement, Michael Maher, the CEO of the WestEdge Foundation, Inc. said the perceived problems associated with this project are very challenging.
“Gadsden Creek is not what it appears to be. From 1952 until 1972, the marsh that is now WestEdge was landfilled with municipal waste. Watercourses were filled, including Gadsden Creek. Archival photos and soil testing confirm the ditch sits above 10-15 feet of methane-producing waste containing pollutants that continuously risk leaching into tides and out to the Ashley River.
Our only protection is an eroded soil cap that tries to keep the unlined landfill from mixing with every tidal flow, especially the increasingly common extreme high tides that flood Hagood and Fishburne streets. As long as tides are allowed to flow into the neighborhood, this flooding will continue. ‘Gadsden Creek’ is a major cause of the problem, not the solution.
WestEdge has worked with civil and environmental engineers, land planners, the City, government regulators, Westside Neighborhood, community representatives, land conservationists, and environmental advocates. Together we are designing solutions that can protect and enhance the Ashley River watershed and reduce flooding impacts. For the good of the impacted community and the health of the Ashley River, the rising tides must not continue to roll over the trash that filled Gadsden Creek and lurks under WestEdge. With this permit application, WestEdge is committed to making substantial investments to protect the community from risks posed by Gadsden Creek, now and into the future.”
The public information meeting will take place at North Charleston city hall at 1 pm.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.