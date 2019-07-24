Concern grows over possible Gadsden Creek development in downtown Charleston

WestEdge has worked with civil and environmental engineers, land planners, the City, government regulators, Westside Neighborhood, community representatives, land conservationists, and environmental advocates. Together we are designing solutions that can protect and enhance the Ashley River watershed and reduce flooding impacts. For the good of the impacted community and the health of the Ashley River, the rising tides must not continue to roll over the trash that filled Gadsden Creek and lurks under WestEdge. With this permit application, WestEdge is committed to making substantial investments to protect the community from risks posed by Gadsden Creek, now and into the future.”