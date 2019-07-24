Coast Guard searching for crew after abandoned crabbing boat found in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it is investigating an abandoned crabbing vessel found in the Charleston Harbor.
Coast Guard spokesman Ltjg. Phillip VanderWeit said the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant was headed out to conduct a training exercise when it encountered a 20-foot crabbing boat off of Fort Johnson. The ship had a fresh catch and the motor was idling but there was aboard, he said.
Crews began search and rescue efforts and launched a helicopter to assist, he said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Fire and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are assisting in the search as well.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.