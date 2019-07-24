Dee Norton reopens King Street location, can now serve twice as many children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marked the day the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center reopened its King Street location, but the day means so much more than that for the Lowcountry.
The center helps children and families who have experienced abuse or trauma.
“There is such a need, in Charleston and Berkeley Counties, for space to help children who may have experienced abuse," Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Carole Swiecicki said.
Last year, renovations began on the King Street location and the new Mount Pleasant location opened.
Now that both centers are open, the organization is able to serve twice as many children. Swiecicki said estimates show over 11,000 children in Charleston and Berkeley Counties will experience abuse every year and she wants to make sure families don’t have to get on a waiting list at their center.
“[This] marks having the space now to serve twice as many children and really marks the commitment of this community to helping children who have experienced something like child abuse, that is tragic, but knowing that with the right resources they can, and do, heal from it," Swiecicki said.
Every part of the building, from the layout to the color scheme, were chosen with healing for the children in mind.
“[The locations] mirror each other so it’s predictable,” Swiecicki said. “When children have experienced trauma, the world can feel really unpredictable.”
In 2018, Dee Norton helped 1,486 children and trained 2,001 professionals. Dee Norton provides an array of best-practice services to children and their families when there is a concern for child abuse or trauma exposure. Services include: forensic interviews, mental health assessments, medial services, therapy services, parental assessments, multidisciplinary case coordination and advocacy. If you need immediate assistance or consultation, you can call 843-723-3600 or click here.
