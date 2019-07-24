Deputies arrest 4 men in connection to shooting that injured several people in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection to a shooting that injured several people at an Orangeburg County home.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Shyheim Lippman and 19-year-old Shavore Guinyard with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a stolen pistol.
Deputies also arrested 19-year-old Latavish Ulmer and 19-year-old Derian James who were both charged with possession of a stolen pistol. OCSO officials say both Ulmer and James were also charged with malicious injury to personal property for damage to the apartment in which the four were apprehended.
“We were able to locate and take into custody two suspects we were seeking in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend,” Sheriff Leroy Raveenll said. “As well as charging two more individuals who were present with weapons violations.”
On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a Graham Street location where several men had been shot.
A report states the victims said they were outside of a home when occupants of a passing vehicle began firing at them. The men told deputies they tried to take cover but were struck before they could hide.
“Investigators developed information where one of the alleged shooters may be located,” OCSO officials said."On Monday, those investigators went to a Corona Street apartment where they knocked but received no answer. However, a ‘loud commotion’ was heard coming from inside the apartment, according to the report."
Deputies reported that the occupants exited the home while an OCSO SWAT team was prepared to breach the residence.
Investigators said they had initially sought entry into the home to locate Lippman in connection with Sunday’s shooting.
“Investigators were also seeking Guinyard, who was discovered inside at the apartment as well,” OCSO officials said
The sheriff’s office said Ulmer and James’s property damage charges arise from their falling through the ceiling from the attic, which explained the “loud commotion.”
“Searching the attic, investigators located a cereal box with a prize inside – a stolen handgun,” the sheriff’s office said."Both Lippman and Ulmer were out on a $1,000 bond stemming from a June incident in which a residence at Carrington Apartments was shot at. Both were charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol."
OCSO officials reported that Lippman’s activities go further back this year as he was charged in April with possession of a stolen pistol which resulted in a $3,500 bond.
“In February, he posted a $2,500 bond on a charge of failure to stop for a blue light,” the sheriff’s office said.
During a hearing on Tuesday, bond was denied on the attempted murder charges against Lippman and Guinyard. However, bond was set on the weapons charges against the men at $2,500 each.
Bond was set on Ulmer and James at $5,000 for their charges.
