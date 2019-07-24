Deputies: Suspected thief arrested following car chase on I-26 and I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a suspected thief who they say led them on a car chase on I-26 and I-526.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it started Wednesday morning at 4 a.m. when deputies responded to a report of someone attempting to steal from cars in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Dorchester Road.
“As deputies patrolled the area, they observed a male subject quickly enter a vehicle and drive away,” CCSO officials said.
A report states deputies attempted a traffic stop on the suspect at which point he fled onto I-526.
“The vehicle proceeded onto I-26 westbound and attempted to take the 205 exit, at which time the suspect lost control of the vehicle, thereby disabling it,” the sheriff’s office said.
According to investigators, the suspect fled on foot from the disabled vehicle, and deputies apprehended him after a foot pursuit.
The sheriff’s office charged Tyree Louis Frasier with failure to stop for blue lights and resisting arrest. CCSO officials say he has since bonded out.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.