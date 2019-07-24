Five arrested in Mt. Pleasant prostitution bust, FBI investigating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people were arrested for prostitution in Mount Pleasant early Wednesday morning, police say.
Three women and two men were taken into custody at an undisclosed location.
Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe says the FBI is investigating.
All five suspects went in front of a bond judge Wednesday.
Heather Colon-Vega, 30; Kristen Grissom, 32; and Tiffany Herring, 26, are charged with prostitution.
John Basil, 58; and Antwuan Henderson, 37, are charged with aiding and abetting prostitution.
All five suspects were ordered to appear in Mount Pleasant municipal court on Aug. 19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
