Flood advisory issued for Charleston County; police announce road closures in downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flood advisory has been issued for Charleston County until 11:45 p.m.
In addition, officials with the Charleston police have announced road closures due to flooding.
Authorities say the following roads have been temporarily closed and will reopen as soon as conditions allow:
- King & Huger
- Rutledge & Sheppard
- Beaufain & Coming
- Ashley & Bennett
The National Weather Service said around 10:18 p.m. radar showed light to occasionally moderate rainfall moving across the downtown Charleston area.
“Additional flooding could occur through 11:45 p.m. as bands of moderate to locally heavy rainfall moving up the coast from Georgia crosses the peninsula,” NWS officials said. “Slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. If water covers the entire roadway or is flowing, find another route. The water is probably much deeper than it appears and only one foot of water can stall a vehicle. When encountering flooded roads make the smart choice, turn around, don`t drown.”
