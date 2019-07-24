Former paramedic hopeful as Senate approves 9/11 compensation bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After concerns that a compensation fund for victims of the Sept. 11 terror attack would run out of money, the Senate officially voted to reauthorize the fund on Tuesday.
The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund reauthorization would help pay the health care bills of first responders and survivors of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The bill would extend through 2092 and could result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payment over 10 years.
“It’s great to know that the victim’s compensation fund is there to help myself fight the disease and take care of my family in the event that something occurs,” former New York City paramedic Chevalo Wilsondebriano said.
Wilsondebriano worked for the New York City Fire Department and was there when the second tower fell.
“I came out of the emergency vehicle, and I’ll never forget the tower kind of twisting and coming down,” said Wilsondebriano. “I just had to run.”
He is one of many first responders and survivors who have seen their health decline over the years after breathing the dust and debris from 9/11.
Wilsondebriano even did an additional 26 tours of duty at Ground Zero at the World Trade Center.
With the reauthorization with this fund, he believes this will be a big help to the families of those affected.
“To know that the victim’s compensation fund will extend for so many years means everything because it will take care of the responders and people in the area that have been suffering from illnesses from this their whole life,”Wilsondebriano said,
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.