It’s like Christmas in July! Coolest day in over a month.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A rare July cold front has pushed south of the area allowing the coolest temperatures since mid June to move into the Lowcountry. After a cloudy start this morning, clouds will slowly decrease through the day giving way to a very pleasant afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The lower humidity will make for a very comfortable day throughout. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s inland tonight under a mostly clear sky. We expect lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. The front that moved through overnight, will stall to our south, and potentially move back northward on Friday and Saturday. This could bring a return of clouds, and perhaps a few showers. We’ll keep you updated as computer models come into better agreement.