Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/23)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in an 8-6 loss to Minnesota. The Holly Hill native is batting .243 with 15 HR’s and 41 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and 2 K’s in a 2-1 win over Cleveland. The Stratford alum is batting .218 with 17 HR’s and 44 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 7-2 win over Arizona. The Beaufort alum is 1-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 31 K’s in 23 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-4 with a K in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .234 with 7 HR’s and 16 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 4.2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 4 K’s earning the win in a 3-1 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.50 ERA and 36 K’s in 34.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in an 8-6 win over Charleston. The Hanahan alum is hitting .190 with a HR and 7 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Game PPD. He’s 1-1 with 2 saves and an 5.02 ERA with 16 K’s in 14.1 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 2-4 with an RBI, a stolen base (5) and 2 K’s in a 1-0 win over Great Falls. The Summerville alum is batting .229 with 7 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Game PPD. The Hanahan alum is 0-4 with a 7.97 ERA and 26 K’s in 20.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Game PPD. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 2.89 ERA and 10 K’s in 9.1 innings of work.
