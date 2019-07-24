Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/23)

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 4.2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 4 K’s earning the win in a 3-1 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.50 ERA and 36 K’s in 34.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.