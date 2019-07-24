Man sentenced accused of threatening restaurant staff sentenced on federal firearms charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge sentenced a Summerville man to more than four years in prison on a weapons charge in connection with a 2018 threat against a North Charleston restaurant employee.
Michael Stephen Strawn, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.
United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Strawn to 51 months in federal prison, to be followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision, Crick said. There is no parole in the federal system.
Prosecutors said the North Charleston Police Department responded in March 2018 to a disturbance at a restaurant where officers learned Strawn threatened to kidnap an employee and “make her disappear” after a credit card was declined.
Police caught up with Strawn at another restaurant, where a bystander warned an officer that Strawn had a gun, Crick said. Prosecutors say the officer drew his weapon and ordered Strawn to show his hands. When Strawn pulled his hands from his pocket, a loaded .40 caliber Glock fell to the ground, and Strawn was arrested, police say.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the North Charleston Police Department and was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, Crick said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.