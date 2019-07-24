New waterfront park coming to West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There soon will be a new spot to view some of Charleston’s most famous landmarks.
A waterfront park in West Ashley is in the works, and it’ll be at the end of Bender Street which sits in the Ashleyville-Maryville neighborhood.
The area will be transformed from a plot of land at the end of dead end street to a place where visitors will be able to view the Ravenel Bridge, the Citadel, and the Charlestown Landing from across the Ashley River.
At the entrance of the park, there will be a public building that’ll be home to restrooms and an event space. The area’s several grand live oak trees will remain, and benches as well as a playground will be added.
All of this will come after months of planned construction, which could start as early as this upcoming January.
According to Jason Kronsberg, Charleston’s director of parks, this $2-million project is going to make this spot look very different than it does now.
“Most of the vegetation you see on the edges right now is weedy vegetation," Kronsberg said. "We’ll clean up the edges, open up view corridors, and really take into consideration how water drains from this site, and making sure we’re keeping edges with filtration ability,
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.