Officials hope new Summerville road extension will ease traffic in area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday, officials in Summerville will break ground to start construction on the Bear Island Road extension, which aims to help ease traffic near Azalea Square shopping center.
This project has been in the works since last month when construction crews began preliminary work.
The extension will bring two lanes through a wetland area and decrease traffic on North Main Road. The project was originally supposed to be a four lane road.
People who live in the Weatherstone neighborhood fought against the project and filled a lawsuit because they were concerned about the loss of wetlands. They were also worried that it would add to the flooding they already experience. The lawsuit was eventually dropped and utility work around Sheep Island Road started at the beginning of July.
The nearly 1.4 mile project has a price tag of $6.3 million.
The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning
