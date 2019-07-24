Puddle Jumping, RiverDogs Drop Sloppy Road Opener

Catcher Mickey Gasper provided the spark for the Dogs offense early. After leaving eight men stranded over the first four innings and failing to take advantage of five early walks dealt by BlueClaws starter Taylor Lehman, right fielder Josh Stowers brought Smith home on a run-scoring double to the right field corner to tie the game at one apiece in the fifth. Gasper, a resident of nearby Highland Park in the offseason, uncorked a two-run blast to deep right field in front of friends and family to put Charleston in front for the first time, 3-1. After Lakewood answered with two of their own to tie it in the bottom half, Gasper stepped up with the bases loaded and one gone in the sixth and laced the next offering he saw into right for an RBI single in what would be the Holy City’s only run in the sixth, giving them a brief 4-3 lead.