S.C. police chief praised for saving crash victim’s life in Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WCSC) - A Florida fire department is crediting the chief of police in Walterboro with saving the life of a driver who was involved in a rollover crash.
According to a Facebook post from the Orange County Fire Rescue Department in Winter Park, Fla., Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin was visiting the Orlando area when he came upon an accident scene on July 12.
“An SUV had not only flipped, but landed in a body of water, upside down,” the post states. “The driver was trapped inside.”
The post said Marvin entered the water without hesitation and held the driver’s head above water until rescue crews could free her from the vehicle.
“Crews credit the Chief with saving the patient’s life, noting if not there to keep her above water, the outcome could have been much different,” the post states.
