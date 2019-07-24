Sheriff’s office: Victim shot in the neck following altercation at Andrews home

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after an altercation at an Andrews home led to someone being shot in the neck.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Monday at a home on Moses Road.
Deputies reported finding the victim lying on the ground. The victim was then transported to the hospital.
Deputies say there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim when the suspect wanted to leave the home.
A report states when the victim refused, the suspect shot in the air once, then shot the victim in the neck.
“Deputies were unable to locate the suspect at the incident scene,” WCSO officials said. “The condition of the victim is still unknown at this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381. Investigators say you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
