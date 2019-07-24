SCHP: One dead, two hospitalized in head-on Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Berkeley County.
The driver who died was in a 1995 Honda driving south on Cainhoy Road just before 7 a.m. when the person tried to pass another car and collided head-on with a 2016 Ford Fusion going north, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
Two people in the Ford were also taken to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
The Berkeley County coroner will identify the person who died.
