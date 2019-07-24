USC’s Kinlaw, Clemson’s Simpson among Watch List Honorees on Tuesday

A 6-6, 310-pound defensive tackle from Charleston, S.C., Kinlaw has appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons, making 22 starts. He owns 12 tackles for loss among his 58 total stops, including 4.5 sacks, while deflecting eight passes, forcing three fumbles, recovering two fumbles, tallying three quarterback hurries and a pair of blocked kicks. Earlier this fall, he was selected to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award which recognizes college football's defensive player of the year, and was named to the second-team All-SEC unit by the media at SEC Media Days.