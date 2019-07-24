USC’s Kinlaw, Clemson’s Simpson among Watch List Honorees on Tuesday

Lowcountry natives Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina and John Simpson of Clemson were each among the names on the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday which goes to the best interior lineman in the country.
Simpson, a Ft. Dorchester alum who was also named preseason 1st team All-ACC on Tuesday, is on the list along with his fellow offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum.
A 6-6, 310-pound defensive tackle from Charleston, S.C., Kinlaw has appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons, making 22 starts. He owns 12 tackles for loss among his 58 total stops, including 4.5 sacks, while deflecting eight passes, forcing three fumbles, recovering two fumbles, tallying three quarterback hurries and a pair of blocked kicks. Earlier this fall, he was selected to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award which recognizes college football's defensive player of the year, and was named to the second-team All-SEC unit by the media at SEC Media Days.
The watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the best defensive player in the country, was also released on Tuesday and Clemson had 2 on that list as well. The Tigers represented by linebacker Isaiah Simmons and defensive end Xavier Thomas.