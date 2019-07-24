Wanted fugitive who fled from authorities on Folly Beach arrested in Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fugitive wanted for 18 months who escaped from Folly Beach authorities in early June has finally been apprehended in Florida, according to the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.
Last Tuesday, a deputy in Alachua County, Florida recognized John Hamilton and pursued him in a car chase. Hamilton crashed his car and was found after an eight-hour search. He’s currently being held on 20 new charges.
Once those charges are sorted out, Folly Beach officials state they will file for extradition so he can face charges in the Lowcountry as well.
On Saturday June 1, Folly Beach department of public safety officers responded to a call for help for a travel companion of Hamilton’s. The travel companion told officers Hamilton was fighting with him with a knife. According to department spokesman Andrew Gilreath, Hamilton was able to hide in the marsh. The sighting caused town officials to urge residents to lock their doors and vehicles during the search for him.
There were possible sightings of Hamilton in the James Island area a few days later, but he hadn’t been seen since.
Hamilton was wanted on multiple warrants out of Florida, Gilreath said. Those warrants include:
- Probation Violation Weapon Offense - Gilchrist County, Fla.
- Burglary - Dixie County, Fla.
- Larceny - Alachua County, Fla.
- On Probation or Supervised Release Florida Department of Corrections
- Failure to Appear/Dangerous Drugs, Harris County, Texas
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.