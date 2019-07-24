Welding courses to be offered at Cross and Timberland High Schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two rural high schools in Berkeley County are getting welding courses.
They will be offered at Cross and Timberland high schools this upcoming school year.
The Berkeley County School District says Timberland High in St. Stephen will begin the course the first semester and Cross High in Cross will begin offering the course the second semester.
W International, a manufacturer of welded metal fabrications that recently built a new facility in Berkeley County, is assisting the school district in providing the courses.
The company is paying for facility upgrades and equipment along with the initial material needed for the program.
“W International is familiar and excited about the weld programs in the tech schools,” Chief Operating Officer for W International Michelle Flower said. “We look forward to supporting the programs and employing some of the students as they finish the programs. W international is also very pleased and supportive of the instructors facilitating the curriculum.”
Berkeley County says welding is a part of their career and technical education program.
The funding from W International supports the program start-up and adult education component.
Welding courses will also be available to adults after school hours.
Three other Berkeley County high schools already offer a welding program. They include Berkeley, Cane Bay and Goose Creek high schools.
The district says their goal is to ensure that all students are prepared with skills to continue their education or to enter the workforce after high school.
They say this course could give students the opportunity to find work locally.
