Bill to change SC dropout age has new hope after separate bill goes into law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new push to change the South Carolina dropout age is ramping up. A bill to change the state dropout age has been in the works for years, but now that a separate bill has been passed there’s new hope.
“The age of a minor first had to be changed so we'll know who's responsible for these young people if they become truant and break the law away from school,” former educator and bill supporter Mark Epstein said.
On July 1 a state bill went into a effect that raised the legal age of a juvenile to 18.
“One of the first hearings DJJ presented the fact and ask the question, who will handle the 18-year old’s,” Barbara Epstein said.
Mark and Barbara have nearly sixty years of combined education experience and have been pushing for this bill to pass.
“If you look at any brain theory, most teenagers brain has not developed to that point yet. And does it until they're 19, 20, 21 years old,” Barbara Epstein said. She said if student chooses to drop out at 17 it can have huge implication on their future.
“You've got to consider they made this choice when they're 16 Because when they turn 17, that's when they can do it,” Barbara Epstein said.
Bill sponsor Jerry Govan said he’s confident now that the juvenile age bill has gone through that this dropout age bill will also be passed.
Govan said the bill is currently in an education subcommittee.
