Break from the extreme heat and humidity continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The drop in the temps and humidity continues today across the Lowcountry of South Carolina. The cold front that moved through on Tuesday night has stalled far enough to the south to allow for a beautiful stretch of weather now through the weekend. Expect a sunny sky today and highs in the upper 80s. A weak wave of low pressure will develop along that front and push a little closer to our coastline on Friday. This will likely be enough to increase the clouds just a bit and perhaps bring in a slight chance of rain. Overall, the weather looks great through the weekend. We expect lots of sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Morning lows will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s through early next week!