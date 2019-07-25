CCSD to hold town hall meeting about possible school merger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents of Buist Academy students are meeting in North Charleston over a mission critical recommendation.
Mission Critical is the Charleston County School District’s plan to help failing schools in the district. Some of the recommendations in the plan include moving attendance zones and merging schools.
The district also recommended Buist Academy merge with Memminger Elementary. But some board members worry the merger could hurt rather than help students.
Buist is an advanced studies magnet school and some parents worried the rigor of the classwork would change.
"When you're trying to integrate school, or put schools together, you have to think about the impact that will have on the children because you're changing learning environments, instructors, the whole nine yards,” CCSD board member Kevin Hollingshead said. “Nobody really thinks about that."
Hollinshead hopes the meeting will find a solution everyone is on board with.
The meeting began at 6 p.m. at the International Longshoremen Hall in downtown Charleston.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.