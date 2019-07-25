2 charged in connection with Hanahan double murder, police say

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been charged during an investigation into a Hanahan double murder which happened on July 19.
Officers arrested juvenile on Tuesday and charged the person with obstruction of justice. On Wednesday, 19-year-old Raquan Hughes of Goose Creek was also taken into custody.
Hughes has also been charged obstruction of justice, accessory to murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hughes is currently being housed in the Berkeley County Detention Center.
The investigation is still active and additional information will be released as the investigation progresses, police said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.