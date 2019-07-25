Charleston Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man faces six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Daniel Mark Tamietti, 33, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators say Tamietti possessed multiple files of child pornography.
Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, Attorney General’s spokesman Robert Kittle said.
Tamietti was arrested by investigators with the North Charleston Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Jail records state a judge set bond at $20,000 per charge, for a total of $120,000.
He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
