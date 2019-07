ENTER TO WIN 2018 THE ILLUSIONISTS GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WCSC, LLC 2126 Charlie Hall Blvd Charleston, SC 29414 (Sponsor). The promotion begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 7, 2018 and ends at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018. All entries must be received by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these ...