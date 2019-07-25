Coastal Carolina’s Massimo Biscardi Named to Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, Nov. 7. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers will select the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26. That same group will then choose the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 12, during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.