Committee meeting on internal audit done on Charleston mayor’s office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City’s Audit Committee is meeting and talking about an internal audit report done on Mayor John Tecklenburg’s office.
Preliminary results found some questionable spending practices which Tecklenburg defended on Thursday. He went line by line, giving context to many of those costs.
At one point, he teared up when describing the ceremony thrown for the people who rescued a Johns Island girl kidnapped from her home.
The mayor also described the practice of allowing his wife to use a city car.
He says he would have his wife drive him, as he prepared remarks or made calls.
Tecklenburg compared it to former Mayor Joe Riley, who he said would sometimes use a police officer to do the same. Tecklenburg said this would actually save the city money, and the use of a sworn officer who could then stay on the streets.
Council members are being given 10 minutes to ask questions to the mayor and the audit staff.
Since the internal investigation started, Tecklenburg has repaid the city $2700 for the use of a city car.
