Department of Transportation wants your input on the future of SC roads

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is updating its long-term plans to address the growing population in the state. A state-wide survey is now available and the responses will go towards SCDOT’s Long Range Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan.
The survey is interactive and only takes a few minutes to complete. In the survey, you are able to rank what is most important to you between categories like safer roads, bridge repairs, bike paths, etc. You can also give feedback on self-driving technologies and passenger rail.
At the end of the survey, there is a way for you to tell SCDOT how it should ration money it spends on these projects.
SCDOT says it wants to know about transportation trends and issues that impact you the most. To take the survey, click: here.
