Police: Downtown Charleston hotel robbed early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police responded to a robbery at a hotel in downtown Charleston early Thursday morning.
Officers arrived at the Holiday Inn Express in the 200 block of Spring Street around 3:10 a.m.
The suspect confronted the night manager, took money from the register and ran away, according to police.
Police then brought in a K-9 to search the building, but that effort was unsuccessful in finding anyone.
The robbery marks the third hotel robbery in recent weeks in the Charleston area, but police don’t believe its related. An arrest has been made in one of the robberies.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
