Police increase presence in Market Street, Waterfront Park areas following illegal street peddling activities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials announced a greater police force presence in areas of downtown following illegal street peddling activities.
City officials said on Wednesday evening that an increased police presence would also include the Waterfront Park areas as well as Market Street.
“Many of the offenders in these incidents appear to be older teenagers and young adults who initially came to the Market area to engage in illegal street peddling activities,” city officials said in a statement."Among the recent victims have been participants in the city’s Palmetto Artisan Program."
In addition, officials said the city will temporarily consolidate the existing Palmetto Artisan Program kiosks to a secure location in Waterfront Park, while the city finalizes plans for additional secure sales areas.
“In making this change, our goal is to ensure the safety of the young people in our Palmetto Artisan Program," said Ruth Jordan, manager of Charleston’s Minority Business Enterprise Office and Chair of the Palmetto Artisan Task Force."Consolidating to one central location will allow for greater supervision, while still offering the participants the opportunity to take full advantage of this outstanding program.”
A report on the incident states that market visitors appeared afraid to exit at that end of the market because of the heated nature of the argument.
Police were not able to find out who the man was, but this kind of incident is not new to police, and Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the increased police presence is just the beginning.
"They’ve assaulted tourists, members of the business community, and other citizens and we’re not going to tolerate that,' Reynolds said. "It’s not okay, and it’s something I have heard loud and clear from our business community and we’re going to continue to work on this until we get it right.”
Reynolds did add that the crime has nothing to do with those in the Palmetto Artisan Program. That program consists of training that teaches kids things they need to know to sell the roses legally.
