Report: Former U.S. House candidate Katie Arrington lands new job at Pentagon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Katie Arrington, who challenged Rep. Joe Cunningham for the South Carolina first district seat in the House of Representatives last fall, has been promoted in her job at the Pentagon according to a report from Bloomberg.
The news organization cited an internal Pentagon memo stating she will lead a new cybersecurity office.
Her title since she was first appointed in January has been “special assistant for cybersecurity to the assistant secretary of defense for acquisition," according to Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews.
The Department of Defense defines the highly qualified expert position as “individuals who possess uncommon, special knowledge, skills, and experience in an occupational field, and judgment that is accorded authority and status by peers or the public.”
Arrington first rose to prominence in June of 2018 when she defeated longtime GOP incumbent Mark Sanford in the Republican primary, whom she later blamed for her loss in the general election because he refused to endorse her.
