RiverDogs Drop Third Straight Behind BlueClaws Comeback

Charleston looks to avoid the series sweep at the hands of the BlueClaws in the first stop of their Northern road trip on Thursday night. Right-hander Roansy Contreras (6-5, 4.33) will get the ball in the final meeting of the season between the two clubs. The 19-year-old Dominican has gone at least five innings in four straight starts, permitting no more than on earned run in each. Contreras, graded the Yankees’ No. 7 overall prospect in the pre-season by Baseball America, will match up with fellow teenage prospect Victor Santos (4-7, 3.36). The BlueClaws righty has given up seven runs over his previous two appearances, spanning 8 2/3 innings. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.