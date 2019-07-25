Roper St. Francis Healthcare experiencing computer system issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper Saint Francis Healthcare is experiencing issues with its computer system.
Spokesman Brian ReRoy called it “network issues” which are causing some systems to be unavailable.
Officials are actively working to have all affected systems available later on Thursday.
DeRoy added that the issues are not the result of any outside threat and patient information has not been compromised. The hospital system is still seeing patients as it works through the issues.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.