SCHP: Driver dies 5 days after crash in North Charleston
Authorities on scene of the crash last Friday
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 25, 2019 at 5:18 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 5:41 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver involved in a crash in North Charleston on July 19 died at MUSC on Tuesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Rivers Avenue near Dorchester Road, Southern said.

A 16-year-old driving a 2010 Toyota SUV sideswiped a 2008 Mercedes, crossed the median, and hit a 2010 Honda head-on. The Honda then went off the right side of the road and rolled over.

The driver of the 2010 Honda died after the crash, Southern said.

The 16-year-old ran from the scene but was then caught. A passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

