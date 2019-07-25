SCHP: Driver dies 5 days after crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver involved in a crash in North Charleston on July 19 died at MUSC on Tuesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Rivers Avenue near Dorchester Road, Southern said.
A 16-year-old driving a 2010 Toyota SUV sideswiped a 2008 Mercedes, crossed the median, and hit a 2010 Honda head-on. The Honda then went off the right side of the road and rolled over.
The driver of the 2010 Honda died after the crash, Southern said.
The 16-year-old ran from the scene but was then caught. A passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
