Search for missing boater in Charleston Harbor enters second day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews continued the search Thursday for a boater a day after his crabbing boat was found abandoned in the Charleston Harbor.
The Coast Guard is searching for Terrance Reynaud Singleton, 30, his family says.
The man’s aunt, Marsha Singleton, said he is one of three crabbers in the family. They operate T and J Seafood, she said.
“All that matters to Terrance is his boys, he has two sons, and crabbing," she said.
The family, including Singleton’s 5-year-old and 9-year-old sons, are now waiting for word.
“Terrance is very quiet, very humble, laid back," she said. "Didn’t bother anyone. Like I said, it’s just him, his boys, and crabbing. That’s it.”
The search for Singleton began Wednesday afternoon when the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant was headed out to conduct a training exercise and spotted a 20-foot crabbing boat off of Fort Johnson, Coast Guard spokesman Ltjg. Phillip VanderWeit said.
“His boat was left running down at the Charleston Harbor," Singleton said. He wasn’t on it, but he had live crabs and bait, and basically, that’s all that we know.”
A Coast Guard helicopter was also over the area Thursday morning. A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter also searched Thursday morning along with boats from a number of different agencies in the Cooper and Ashley River.
