SLED: Man who fired on Berkeley Co. deputies was not killed by law enforcement but by suicide

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly released report by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division revealed that a man who had fired at Berkeley County deputies in a gun battle in Huger died by suicide and not by gunfire from law enforcement.
The report was released on Wednesday and documented the Feb. 26, 2019 incident which ended in the death of 51-year-old Joseph Hart. A toxicology report states that Hart was also under the influence of drugs including methamphetamine and amphetamine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began when a deputy responded to Waterfowl Lane for a reported traffic disturbance. A resident told the deputy he saw Hart speeding down the road and told him to slow down. The resident reported that the driver took out a gun.
The responding deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the driver’s vehicle, stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. Investigators say the driver took cover, pulled out a gun and started firing upon the deputy.
The deputy exchanged gunfire with Hart who kept yelling, “I’m going to finish you off,” the sheriff’s office said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help get the deputy away from the scene while the gunman kept moving and continuously fired at officers, authorities said.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said at one point, Hart claimed he intended to surrender, but when deputies got close and made contact, he opened fire again.
Deputies returned fire, and Hart’s body was discovered.
According to investigators, Hart did not live in the neighborhood and was staying at a friend’s house when the incident occurred.
The sheriff’s office said residents in the neighborhood had some encounters with the suspect in the last couple of weeks before the incident took place. None of the law enforcement officers who responded were injured.
