USC’s Charlton Named to 2019 Ray Guy Preseason Watch List

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations next week. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 5th. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on November 19th. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 25th. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation's top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 12, 2019.