Woman wants answers after contractors change locks on house

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman wants answers after the contractor repairing her home changed the door locks.
The State Disaster Recovery Office hired W.G. Yates Construction to make repairs to Laquetta Jenkins’ home after Hurricane Matthew.
On June 23, Jenkins went to her house and discovered the locks had been changed on her doors.
The contract allows the workers to keep Jenkins away from the property while the repairs are being made. It also allows the workers to have access to the property 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
There was nothing in the paperwork that showed the contractor can change the door locks without notifying the homeowner first.
Jenkins says she returned a few weeks later and found a back door opened.
She says inside she found cots on her floor. Jenkins says none of the bedding belonged to her.
“Discovered all the bedding and everything else. It was just disgusting, it was really awful,” Jenkins said. “When I called about that and they confided to me that they were not supposed to be living in there and apologized profusely and told me these guys will be reprimanded.”
A spokeswoman for W.G. Yates Construction referred questions to the State Disaster Recovery Office.
That agency has not yet answered a request for comment.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.