You Paid For It: Berkeley County raises

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County’s Council voted to approve some big raises this year.
Some employees are now getting as much as thirty and forty percent more in their paychecks.
There’s been some sticker shock as awareness of the new salaries hit the community and got a lot of attention on Facebook this week.
We asked the county for a salary database from last year to compare to this year.
The sheriff topped the list of raises by percent change, getting a 41% raise since last December. His salary went from $104,693 to $147,206.
The county supervisor’s salary went from $136,081 to $174,757, a 28% raise.
And the deputy county supervisor is now paid $140,455 versus $121,037, a 16% raise.
18 positions in Berkeley County got a more than 5% increase totaling $201,987 in raises. 8 positions received a more than 10% raise:
Council approved the salaries; the goal was to bring Berkeley in line with other counties.
I checked, and the new salaries do now fall right between the pay of similar positions in Charleston and Dorchester Counties.
A Berkeley County spokesperson tells us they also eliminated 7 positions this year, saving the county nearly $650,000 in pay and benefits. ($649,076.)
All local and county governments are required to post salary lists for all positions paid more than 50-thousand dollars.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.