Beautiful weather on the way for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front offshore will keep our weather quiet through the upcoming weekend. High clouds will be on the increase today but no rain is expected out of those clouds. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. The comfortable mornings will continue this weekend with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. In fact, we may come close to a record low temperature tomorrow morning. The record low on Saturday is 68 degrees set back in 1959. Both weekend days should be beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.