Contreras Turns in Quality Outing as Dogs Avoid Sweep in Lakewood

The RiverDogs team bus rolls onto Salisbury, MD, where the RiverDogs settle in to face the league-leading Delmarva Shorebirds in a four-game, wraparound set that starts Friday night from Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. In their first meeting of the season against the Orioles affiliate, the Dogs will send right-hander Yoendrys Gomez to make his Single-A debut. The 19-year-old was called up on Thursday from Pulaski, where he recorded a 2.12 ERA over six starts. He’ll take All-Star right-hander Luis Gil’s spot in the rotation after Charleston also saw key rotation piece Alexander Vizcaino move up to Tampa before Thursday night’s game. Gomez was rated as the Yankees’ No. 24 prospect in the pre-season by Baseball America. He’ll match up with Shorebirds ace Grayson Rodriguez (7-3, 2.94); the lefty and Orioles’ first-rounder from 2018 is coming off his worst start of the season when he was chased in the first inning and allowed six runs on Saturday in West Virginia. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.